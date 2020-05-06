COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor answers questions on remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief medical officer Dignity Health Southern California, talked about subjects that include: the availability of the drug remdesivir as a treatment; the ability to obtain blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat current patients; and what it would take for the population to achieve herd immunity to stop the spread of the virus.
See his analysis of these issues in the video above.
