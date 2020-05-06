COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor answers questions on remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6138410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This weekend, we saw lots of people hitting Southland beaches as experts say models show California may hit its peak in hospitalizations and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a search for ways to beat the novel coronavirus, recent developments have included a newly approved drug for emergency treatment and the use of blood plasma from recovered patients.In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief medical officer Dignity Health Southern California, talked about subjects that include: the availability of the drug remdesivir as a treatment; the ability to obtain blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat current patients; and what it would take for the population to achieve herd immunity to stop the spread of the virus.See his analysis of these issues in the video above.