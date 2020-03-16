Coronavirus

Coronavirus cyberattack hits US health agency as national leaders ramp up efforts to contain pandemic

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyberattack Sunday night in connection to its coronavirus response, ABC News reports.

The attack appears to have been an attempt to slow down the agency's operations, according to a source.

The nature and origin of the attack is still under investigation.

It is not yet clear if any data was compromised.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
