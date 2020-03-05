Coronavirus

Coronavirus fears fueling discrimination toward Asian businesses, communities in SoCal

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fears of catching the novel coronavirus have led to incidents of discrimination and has hurt many Southern Californians financially and socially.

COVID-19 is too small to see with the naked eye, but the effects are all too obvious.

Fear of catching it is spurring countless people to wear masks and predominantly Asian areas like Los Angeles' Chinatown are being avoided.

"On Chinese New Year, which is usually our busiest day of the year, this year our attendance was probably down to a quarter of what it usually is," said Shirley Zhang with the Chinatown Business Improvement District.

Coronavirus: Local boy bullied, attacked, targeted just because he's Asian, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

Rising backlash due to fears over the novel coronavirus prompted community and political leaders in L.A. to take a stand.



Lunchtime there has become relatively barren. But the number of coronavirus cases linked to Chinatown is zero.

"We've seen a downturn in business in places like Chinatown and there's really no good reason for that to happen," said Stewart Kwoh, who is with the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

He says misinformation is fueling not just unfounded fears, but aggression toward Asian Americans.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



His group's website is littered with examples. He said one case in the San Fernando Valley involved a middle school boy who had been bullied and physically attacked.

In another case, a woman in a face mask was allegedly assaulted by a man who called her "diseased."

Reports of bullying against Asian students have surfaced in some schools.

At the Torrance Unified School District, it hasn't been a problem, but the district says it's communicating with parents and looking out for students who may decide to wear face masks on campus.

"That sometimes is something that people will wear to school and they feel comfortable doing that and we want to make sure that they feel safe," said Tammy Khan with the Torrance Unified School District. "And really our priority is making sure our school communities are healthy and safe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countydiscriminationcoronavirusracismcoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Delivery drivers crucial in getting SoCal through 'Stay Home' order
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
Southern California coronavirus resources, information
List of Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Police use drones to enforce physical distancing in Mexico
Show More
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Dozens of oil tankers docked in Long Beach
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
More TOP STORIES News