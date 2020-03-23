Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Motown legend and "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie would like to remind us the world must come together to beat the novel coronavirus.
The singer is proposing a remake of the 1985 hit "We are the World" to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The original song featured superstars like the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away over the weekend, as well as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.
It has been 35 years since the song's initial release for African famine relief. It was revived only once, in 2010, to help earthquake victims in Haiti.
Richie has been off the set of "American Idol" since filming of the 18th season was halted due to COVID-19.
