Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities due to 'too many people packing beaches, trails and parks'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday night he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities in Los Angeles County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Mayor Garcetti said the decision came after officials saw "too many people packing beaches, trails and parks" over the first weekend of the "Safer at Home" order issued on Thursday.

"This is serious. Stay at home and save lives," the Tweet said in part.

The announcement comes after officials announced Saturday that all sports and recreation areas at Los Angeles County parks will be closed until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation said the decision was made as an extra precaution in response to COVID-19.

The closure affects playgrounds, fitness equipment areas, courts, skate parks, multi-use fields, pickleball courts, golf courses and lawn bowling.

Local and state officials continue to push for social distancing during the "Safer at Home" order issued last week.



