Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff's Department issues multiple citations, 1 person arrested

Villanueva says because of physical distancing, crime is significantly down across the board in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva asked the public to exercise patience during a news conference on Monday as prolonged physical distancing rules remain in effect.

The sheriff's request comes after the department issued 19 coronavirus-related citations and made one arrest.

"We're looking for voluntary compliance and the overwhelming majority of the community has been doing that voluntary compliance. And that is very admirable on everyone's part, we just have to be patient, and we weather the storm, and we weather it together, and we'll come out better in the end," Villanueva said during the news conference.

Because of physical distancing, crime is significantly down across the board.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is also dealing with staff issues, with 429 members currently under quarantine. Thirty-three staff members have tested positive and one is on life support.

As for Los Angeles County jails, the population has been reduced by 25 percent and 11 inmates have tested positive.
