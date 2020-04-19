Circle of Health

Plasma donation from Southern California COVID-19 survivor goes on to help critically-ill patient

Plasma donation from SoCal COVID-19 survivor goes on to help critically-ill patient.
By
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- As more coronavirus survivors get to the other side, many are stepping forward as plasma donors. The hope is their plasma will boost the immune systems of current coronavirus patients.

One Camarillio man offered his story of survival and hope.

In mid-February, Dwight Everett and his wife of Camarillio went on 10-day Grand Princess cruise to Mexico.

"So about the fifth day into the cruise, I started to feel ill," he said.

Everett figured it was the flu or valley fever.

He said, "Now with valley fever, the symptoms are very close to what the virus is. So this is what I'm thinking all along."

When he got home, he saw a doctor who prescribed an inhaler and antibiotics to treat his shortness of breath. Then he saw on the news that a Placer County man who was on the same cruise he was on had died from COVID-19.

"Believe it or not, I put two and together. I said 'uh oh, I think I may have the same thing.' And that's when my doctor contacted the CDC and Ventura County Health," he said.

He got tested and it was positive. Everett became the first official case in Ventura County.

He was already on the road to recovery when one of his doctors approached him about donating his plasma to a sick patient.

Everett then donated a second round of plasma at Vitalant, a local blood bank. His plasma went to two more patients including one in Northern California who has improved.

"She's off the ventilator now and she's back almost speaking to her husband again," Everett said. "So it's coming along wonderfully. Let's just put it that way. She's getting much better."

Local researchers are looking for more people who've recovered from COVID-19. The American Red Cross is helping the FDA coordinate the effort.

Everett said it feels good to be able to donate.

"It makes me feel like I've actually made some difference in this whole mess of the coronavirus," Everett said.

He says it didn't take much to do a whole lot of good.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacircle of healthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
COVID-19 antibody testing: USC researchers discuss large-scale testing
Can you get coronavirus more than once? Dr. Jen Ashton weighs in
South LA health clinics start mass COVID-19 testing to bridge racial disparities
Understanding how food-expiration dates work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ventura County moves toward easing stay-at-home restrictions
CA names 258 nursing homes with COVID-19 among staff, residents
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Wild video shows OC drivers illegally take over intersection
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Pandemic: Thousands of hotel rooms secured for homeless
Show More
3 new COVID-19 testing sites opening in Long Beach
In nod to normalcy, Pence celebrates Air Force Academy grads
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
OC volunteers say need for food distribution is growing
LA County sees highest fatality number for single day with 81 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News