5 inspiring coronavirus survivor stories from Southern California

Although it is difficult to track the recovery rate of the coronavirus across Southern California, due to limited data availability, we've gathered some of the most inspiring stories of recovery and resilience among SoCal COVID-19 survivors.had a 20% chance of living and survived thanks to a life-saving plasma donation. He was surprised with a visit from his donor. Watch the emotional meeting:is among the over 500 cases in Ventura County who have recovered. The 87-year-old Navy vet beat COVID-19 after a 2-week stay in the hospital. Watch his inspiring story here. age 25, was given a 50% chance of surviving after the COVID-19 infection ravaged her lungs. She has a message for those who may not take the current pandemic as seriously as they should., age 79, was in the ICU for more than 20 days and at one point during his hospitalization, he was breathing 100% through a ventilator. Watch his incredible story here. , a 27-year-old cancer survivor, also beat COVID-19 thanks to a tip from an ABC7 viewer which helped refer her to a clinical plasma trial at UCLA. She is now recovering at home in Victorville. Watch her story in the video below: