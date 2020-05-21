Coronavirus California

5 inspiring coronavirus survivor stories from Southern California

We've gathered some of the most inspiring stories of recovery and resilience among SoCal COVID-19 survivors.
Although it is difficult to track the recovery rate of the coronavirus across Southern California, due to limited data availability, we've gathered some of the most inspiring stories of recovery and resilience among SoCal COVID-19 survivors.

Daniel Macias had a 20% chance of living and survived thanks to a life-saving plasma donation. He was surprised with a visit from his donor. Watch the emotional meeting:

EMBED More News Videos

Weeks after recovering from coronavirus, ABC News Correspondent Kaylee Hartung decided to donate plasma to help other sick patients. One of those was a man at Pomona Valley Hospital.



Victorino Mercado is among the over 500 cases in Ventura County who have recovered. The 87-year-old Navy vet beat COVID-19 after a 2-week stay in the hospital. Watch his inspiring story here.

Jennifer Martinez, age 25, was given a 50% chance of surviving after the COVID-19 infection ravaged her lungs. She has a message for those who may not take the current pandemic as seriously as they should.
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Martinez, 25, spent more than a week in a medically-induced coma after doctors gave her a 50% chance of surviving COVID-19.



Brian Lundstrum, age 79, was in the ICU for more than 20 days and at one point during his hospitalization, he was breathing 100% through a ventilator. Watch his incredible story here.

Lauren Acosta, a 27-year-old cancer survivor, also beat COVID-19 thanks to a tip from an ABC7 viewer which helped refer her to a clinical plasma trial at UCLA. She is now recovering at home in Victorville. Watch her story in the video below:
EMBED More News Videos

A tip from an ABC7 viewer helped refer a COVID-19 patient to a clinical plasma trial at UCLA. Now she's off the ventilator and going home to Victorville.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronavirussurvivor storycoronavirus orange countycovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County surpasses 2,000 deaths
Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
COVID-19: LA County surpasses 2,000 deaths
UC Regents suspend use of SAT, ACT test scores for admissions
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
CDC: COVID-19 does not easily spread on most surfaces
Taco Bell plans to hire 30,000 employees this summer
Show More
Coronavirus: Mexico sees largest one-day death toll at 424
OC reports 14 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works stores expected to close
Health care jobs: App helps medical professionals find work
More TOP STORIES News