Coronavirus: Riverside County golf courses reopen with restrictions

Golf courses in Riverside County are resuming operations with strict restrictions after officials made an amendment to the county's health order during the coronavirus pandemic.
By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Golf courses in Riverside County are resuming operations with strict restrictions after health officials made an amendment to the county's health order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions now include limiting golf cart usage, removing rakes and ball washers and prohibiting golfers from touching the flagsticks.

Golfers at Glen Ivy Golf Club in Corona were just happy to be on the course again after the course had been empty for more than four weeks.

"Are you kidding? We've just been chomping at the bit," said Diane Boll, who played a round of golf with her husband Tuesday morning. "The weather is beautiful out."

The amended order was announced Monday evening. By Tuesday morning when Glen Ivy staff arrived at the golf course, the phone was already ringing off the hook.

"We're excited (it opened) today," said Mark Stevens, CEO of CSC Golf Management, who earlier didn't think the course would open until mid-June.

"This is one of the hardest days we have had in the golf business," he said. "The phones have been ringing nonstop without a break."

Stevens said most of the tee times at Glen Ivy are already filled for the next week. Not only did he say the reopening of the course was good news for golfers, but also for those whose livelihoods depend on its operation.

"We had furloughed and laid off staff with the exception of maintenance and some security," said Stevens. "We're hoping to get food and beverage up for this weekend and (offer) takeout only. But people will be able to enjoy food and drink, with the correct social spacing."

Most golfers were seen riding alone in golf carts, with the exception of people who live in the same home. This leaves fewer golf carts available, which means the course can offer fewer tee times.

Stevens is urging golfers to follow the guidelines so golf courses like Glen Ivy can remain open.

"Dr. Cameron Kaiser in Riverside County made it very clear that the health department is going to be monitoring play at the golf courses," Stevens said. "And we want to be on the exemplary side."
