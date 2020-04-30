Health & Fitness

Coronavirus testing Los Angeles: Every county resident eligible for free test regardless of symptoms, Garcetti says

Every resident of Los Angeles will be eligible for a free coronavirus test, regardless of symptoms, at testing sites that have been set up throughout the area, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every resident of Los Angeles County will be eligible for a free coronavirus test, regardless of symptoms, at testing sites that have been set up throughout the region, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.

Prior to the mayor's announcement, testing at the 34 drive-thru sites set up around Los Angeles city and county had been restricted to individuals who were presenting symptoms, or critical front-line workers like grocery store employees and rideshare drivers, who were not presenting symptoms.

"Tonight, I am proud to announce that Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer widescale testing to all of its residents, with or without symptoms," Garcetti said during his Wednesday daily briefing.

Testing sign-up information is available here.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingeric garcetti
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials extend face covering orders through June 19 in Riverside County
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Virtual town hall to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
Coronavirus updates: Live events
7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails
MLB looking at schedule changes for reopening
California's consideration of July school start sparks backlash
Show More
Newsom announces plan to distribute food to Californians in need
Doctors use disputed data to suggest Stay Home orders be lifted
12-year-old girl speaks out after grueling COVID-19 experience
Vernon wholesale market opens its massive warehouse to LA community
$2M worth of steaks to NorCal food banks, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News