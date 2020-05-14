Coronavirus

LAPD arrests woman in Santa Monica suspected of selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits on Craigslist

LAPD says it seized 61 unapproved coronavirus test kits from the suspect, who is accused of selling them on Craigslist.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Santa Monica for allegedly selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits on Craigslist.

Los Angeles police say undercover officers made three buys from Ying Lien Wang before she was arrested in the 800 block of Broadway, near Lincoln Boulevard on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Police say none of the 61 tests recovered in the bust meet Federal Drug Administration safety standards.

"The suspect sold her products on Craigslist," LAPD said in a press release. "None of the Covid-19 test kits recovered had been tested to meet United States safety standards and could pose a risk to anyone using them."

Detectives with the LAPD's commercial and intellectual property crimes unit worked with Homeland Security Investigation to serve a search warrant at the location prior to the arrest.

Wang was arrested on suspicion of false advertising and faces additional pending charges for violating health and safety codes.

The agency is reminding the public that L.A. is offering free tests to people.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact detectives at (213) 486-5940.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeles countylapdcoronavirusscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment aid last week
Restaurant uses dolls to help with social distancing
Orange County reports 157 new cases, 3 additional deaths
COVID-19: LA County reports 47 additional deaths, 1,264 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Amber Alert: Missing girl, father found in Mar Vista shortly after alert issued
Pico Rivera opens free COVID-19 testing site for residents
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Beachgoers rejoice as LA County beaches partially reopen
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order with further reopening
Show More
Big Bear businesses urge county to let them reopen
Motorcyclist loses part of his leg in Granada Hills crash
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Former cartel member escapes house arrest in U.S.
More TOP STORIES News