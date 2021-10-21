Burglar caught on camera inside Costa Mesa home, taking over $4,000 in property

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on camera stealing property from inside a Costa Mesa home.The burglary happened Saturday evening at a home on the 1700 block of Tanager Drive which was tented for fumigation, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.Video from inside the home shows the suspect searching through a walk-in closet, taking over $4,000 in property.The suspect was wearing a beanie with a small green alien and the slogan "SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND" underneath the image. He also appeared to be wearing a ski mask, according to police.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact detectives at (714) 754-5120.