Burglar caught on camera inside Costa Mesa home, taking over $4,000 in property

EMBED <>More Videos

Burglar caught on camera inside Costa Mesa home

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on camera stealing property from inside a Costa Mesa home.

The burglary happened Saturday evening at a home on the 1700 block of Tanager Drive which was tented for fumigation, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Video from inside the home shows the suspect searching through a walk-in closet, taking over $4,000 in property.

The suspect was wearing a beanie with a small green alien and the slogan "SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND" underneath the image. He also appeared to be wearing a ski mask, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact detectives at (714) 754-5120.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
costa mesaorange countyburglarycaught on videoinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News