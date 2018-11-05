COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --A captain with Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue has died two days after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Mission Viejo, the fire department announced.
"Our brother, Mike Kreza passed away early this morning," the agency said Monday on Twitter. "Words alone cannot describe the immeasurable heartache felt by his friends & family, including his fire family.
"RIP brother Mike, we love you!" the statement added.
The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning on Alicia Parkway, near Via Burgos, as Kreza was riding his bicycle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Stephen Taylor Scarpa, the 25-year-old driver of the van that struck the fire official, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. The Mission Viejo resident's bail was set at $100,000.
A GoFundMe page in honor of Kreza has raised more than $76,000.
No further information will be provided at this time.
