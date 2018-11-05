Costa Mesa fire captain dies 2 days after being struck by DUI suspect while cycling

EMBED </>More Videos

A captain with Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue has died two days after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Mission Viejo. (Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A captain with Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue has died two days after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Mission Viejo, the fire department announced.

"Our brother, Mike Kreza passed away early this morning," the agency said Monday on Twitter. "Words alone cannot describe the immeasurable heartache felt by his friends & family, including his fire family.

"RIP brother Mike, we love you!" the statement added.

The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning on Alicia Parkway, near Via Burgos, as Kreza was riding his bicycle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Stephen Taylor Scarpa, the 25-year-old driver of the van that struck the fire official, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. The Mission Viejo resident's bail was set at $100,000.

A GoFundMe page in honor of Kreza has raised more than $76,000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfirefightersDUIdui crashobituaryfirefighter killedbicyclebicycle crashMission ViejoOrange CountyCosta Mesa
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OC fire captain severely injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Top Stories
Exclusive poll looks at fate of Prop 6, Prop 8
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Newsom, Cox in last-minute push for votes in CA governor's race
Prop. 6 proponents to hold drawing for free gas cards Monday
1 struck by gunfire in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
VIDEO: Street racers take over Compton intersection
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after wedding
Show More
Special-needs kids celebrate equestrian fun at Hansen Dam
LA County sees long lines at early-voting sites
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
Rams' unbeaten streak ends in 45-35 loss to Saints
Chargers beat Seahawks 25-17, improve to 6-2 for season
More News