Costa Mesa nanny convicted of molesting 16 boys, showing porn to another

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 34-year-old nanny from Costa Mesa was convicted Tuesday of molesting 16 boys, aged 2 to 14, and showing child pornography to another boy.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was convicted by the Orange County Superior Court jury of 34 felony sex charges related to 17 victims in crimes that prosecutors said took place from 2014 through 2019. Jurors, who began deliberating Tuesday morning and reached verdicts before lunch, also found true sentencing enhancements for multiple victims.

Jurors also heard evidence relating to two other boys, including one who was allegedly molested, but the defendant was not charged with attacking those victims, Deputy District Attorney Juliet Oliver said.

He faces a maximum of 690 years to life in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 17.

"These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "These parents thought they were hiring a trusted caregiver for their children while they went on family vacations, date nights, and for other childcare needs; instead they were unknowingly letting a monster walk into their homes and prey upon their innocent children in the vilest way."

Oliver argued that the defendant videotaped much of the evidence against him.

During opening statements, Oliver said families believed Zakrzewski was trustworthy and would protect their children.

Oliver said Zakrzewski advertised his work online as a babysitter, nanny or caregiver and said he worked well with young boys.

However, Oliver said Zakrzewski used his business to target his victims.

She said in May 2019, the first victim, identified as John Doe #1, an 8-year-old boy from Laguna Beach, told his mom about what had allegedly happened with Zakrzewski while under his care.

Zakrzewski was out of the country when Joe Doe #1 came forward but he was arrested at LAX after flying back from Spain.

Through their investigation, authorities recovered thousands of images and videos linking Zakrzewski to more victims.

