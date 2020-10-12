Pets & Animals

Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter

PROVO, Utah (KABC) -- A man's terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.

Kyle Burgess was walking in Slate Canyon, just outside of Provo, on the afternoon of Oct. 10 when he noticed the animal in front of him at some distance.

The video clip begins with Burgess initially taking a few steps in the cougar's direction before it scampers away. It returns almost immediately and charges toward him, prompting him to yell out several expletives as he runs to safety.

What ensues is a six-minute standoff, with the animal stalking Burgess and lunging at him with its claws bared as he tries to scare it away with loud noises.

"Go away! Go away!" he yells at one point. Then, as a sort of self-affirmation, he says: "I'm big and scary."

The agonizing ordeal ends with the cougar finally running away, leaving the hiker unharmed.

Burgess later shared the heart-stopping footage on Instagram, where it has been viewed more than 132,000 times.

"Sorry, not sorry for the language," the video's caption says. "I thought I was done for!"
