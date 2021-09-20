Dallas-area couple kicked out of bar and restaurant for wearing masks

Natalie Wester and her husband visited Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett, Texas last week with a few friends. The new parents said it was a time for them to decompress for a little while.
"If you've ever been new parents and what not, having those couple of hours out, like once a month or so, is so important for your mental health," Wester told KTVT-TV.
The new mom said she and her husband are both fully vaccinated and choose to wear masks in public to protect their 4-month-old immunocompromised son. She said during their visit, a waitress informed her that she was not allowed to wear a face covering.
"Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, 'So, our manager sent us over because I am nicer than he is, and yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off.'"
The owner of the restaurant, who was identified by KTVT-TV only as Tom, told the news outlet that he considers the "no mask" rule a part of the dress code.
"I spent my money on this business," he said. "I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don't want any masks in here."
The owner said Hang Time is a private business, and said he has the right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.
According to KTVT-TV, the restaurant does not have a sign indicating the rule, but said the hostess alerts patrons as they walk in.
The owner claims he was unaware of Wester's immunocompromised son, but said it's a rule he and his workers will continue to enforce.
READ ALSO: Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight after mask argument