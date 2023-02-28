WATCH LIVE

Arts & Entertainment

'Friends' stars reunite to celebrate Courteney Cox's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

When they said they'll be there for you, they certainly meant it!

ByGeorge Pennacchio OTRC logo
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 2:03AM
Actress and producer Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her "Friends" co-stars were sure to attend their girl's big day.

Actress and producer Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her "Friends" co-stars made sure not to miss their girl's big day.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Monday's star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, despite the not-so-friendly weather.

"This is just really surreal because I'm from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time that you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick in the wet cement," joked Cox.

The "Friends" trio, who remained close friends long after the show's 10-season run, shared a special moment at the ceremony, calling themselves "sisters from another mister."

"We are deeply, deeply proud to know you," Kudrow said to Cox. "You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being."

Cox's star is actually located just a few feet away from Aniston's star.

"We are so proud of you, we love you, your sisters from another mister ... for 30 years!" said Aniston with a smile.

Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with actor David Arquette, also attended Monday's ceremony along with actress and friend Laura Dern.

In 2021, Cox joined all of her former "Friends" co-stars for the highly acclaimed, reunion special, which received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Variety Special."

