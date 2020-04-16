Health & Fitness

Coronavirus pandemic: Number of Covered California participants soars as newly unemployed seek health insurance

The number of Covered California participants has spiked as newly unemployed workers seek health insurance.
By
The number of Covered California participants has soared in recent weeks as tens of thousands of newly unemployed workers seek health insurance.

Dwight Armentrout had worked in telecommunications for 48 years until his job disappeared a few weeks ago -- and along with it, the employer-based health plan he and his partner relied on.

"The company I had been working for," Armentrout said, "they had been downsizing and I kind of had an inkling that this was going to happen."

He lost his job as fears over the coronavirus started to grip Southern California. Armentrout's age, combined with diabetes and hypertension, compounded his concern.

"I've never been without insurance," he said.

Santa Monica nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
EMBED More News Videos

Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a Santa Monica hospital after refusing to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks.


Armentrout is one of the nearly 60,000 Californians who signed up for a Covered California health plan between March 20. and April 10.

"Compared to last year during the same three-week period, this is three times the number of people who signed up. So, this isn't just a little tiny blip. This is a surge of people saying they need coverage," said Covered California's executive director, Peter V. Lee.

He said the enrollment window has been extended through June 30 to help the newly unemployed and newly uninsured.

"Millions of people are going to be getting unemployment checks from the Employment Development Department " Lee said, "Every one of those checks come with a flyer from Covered California saying, you don't need to do without insurance."

Armentrout was able to buy an affordable Blue Shield plan thanks to new state subsidies.

Lee said 85% of people on Covered California get financial help.

"That means we have tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County that weren't eligible for financial aid last year and are today," Lee said.

Armentrout did his entire enrollment online.

"The process was quite easy," he said.

For applicants who may have questions, insurance agents are manning phones lines to help.

"They're answering phones from places like living rooms, kitchen tables," Lee said, "We've moved, everyone to telework. And it's a great reminder to me, that we are all in this together."

Studies show the average cost of hospitalization for COVID-19 could be around $72,000. Enrollment runs until June 30, but may be adjusted according to the need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniainsurancecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovered californiapandemichealth insurance
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News