2 NorCal men who were released from jail early due to COVID-19 re-arrested on new charges

Two men who were released from jail due to the COVID-19 crisis in Northern California were re-arrested shortly after being freed.
By ABC7.com staff
One was charged with carjacking only 40 minutes after getting out.

The other was charged with setting nine fires less than a week after being released.

An emergency order by the state judicial council last week set thousands of inmates free.

The public was told they were non-violent offenders.

The order is expected to continue for 90 days after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts current stay-at-home guidelines.
