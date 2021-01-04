Travel

Holiday travelers at LAX not deterred by COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Increasing death tolls and hospitalizations from COVID-19 were not enough to keep travelers home during the holiday, with Sunday expected to be the busiest travel day this season.

The TSA projects Sunday will be the busiest travel day since the pandemic started. They are expecting more than the 1 million people that were screened nationwide on Saturday.

Some who did travel this weekend admit they were torn.

"Almost didn't go," said Emily Samaniego of Menifee. "Even up to five minutes ago. I was like oh, this is for reals. We're really doing it."

The Samaniegos had adhered to stay-at-home orders, but the trip to Cancun they earned was in jeopardy.

"Last night even in bed we were like, we live about an hour and half away. Do we turn back and go home? You know, we didn't know what we were going to do. We're obviously, very scared because you see all these different things happening," said Emily's husband, Brandon Samaniego.

In the end, they chose to take the "leap of faith" and follow precautions while deciding to take their trip.

Other travelers noted that Los Angeles International Airport was offering COVID-19 tests right in the airport terminal.

The TSA says more than 15 million people have passed through checkpoints since December.
