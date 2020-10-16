Health & Fitness

Texas 14-year-old wins $25,000 for developing potential COVID-19 treatment

FRISCO, TX -- A 14-year-old won $25,000 for her work on a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Anika Chebrolu is from Frisco, Texas, and she's being called America's top young scientist.

"It's exciting. I'm still trying to process everything," she told KTVT.

As an eighth grader, Chebrolu won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for her work on a potential drug to treat COVID-19.

"I developed this molecule that can bind to a certain protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This protein by binding to it it will stop the function of the protein," she said.

Chebrolu started off working on ways to fight the seasonal flu, but like many professional scientists, her plans changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In order to find her potential drug, she used multiple computer programs to identify how and where the molecule would bind to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It's unclear whether her research has been tested in cells or a live model.

She said the scope of the pandemic and the stories about the people who were suffering inspired her work. She also credits her grandfather for pushing her to thrive in science.

"My grandpa, when I was younger, he always used to push me toward science. He was actually a chemistry professor, and he used to always tell me learn the periodic table of the elements and learn all these things about science and over time I just grew to love it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirusawardmedical researchteenscience
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boys shot, killed in South Los Angeles
Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks
Parents located after toddler discovered alone in Pasadena
Red flag warning issued for parts of SoCal
LA's resumed parking enforcement prompts outcry
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Show More
Mom and son, homeless after EDD bungled claim, see outpouring of support
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Hawaii begins experimental plan to bring tourists back
LAPD kicks in door to arrest suspect after chase
Study: Remdesivir has little to no effect on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News