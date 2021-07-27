Health & Fitness

Unvaccinated SoCal resident still not convinced about vaccine safety, nearly dies from COVID-19

At Providence Saint Joseph in Orange, one unvaccinated COVID patient says he's still not convinced that the vaccines are safe.
EMBED <>More Videos

Unvaccinated man in ICU still not convinced about vaccine safety

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in the Southland, and the Delta variant makes up more than 80 percent of the new cases across the country.

At Providence Saint Joseph Hospital in Orange, at least one unvaccinated COVID patient says he's still not convinced that the vaccines are safe. Staff at the hospital say the man nearly died from the virus and is in the intensive care unit.

"This may become eventually a pandemic where it's there, and you get COVID, and you get a cold and you get better, but we're not there yet. Until we get a high number of people vaccinated, we're not going to be there yet, especially with the Delta variant and other variants that may come around," said Dr. Amir Ghiassi, pulmonologist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Health officials say the vaccine shot prevents people from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID-19. They are concerned about the surge of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Officials urge those who can get the vaccine to take it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorangeorange countycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA to require vaccination or testing for state workers
SoCal seeing heavy rain, thunderstorms Monday
Billy Graham's grandson hospitalized with COVID-19
Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland
Kern County Sheriff's deputy among 5 killed during standoff in Wasco
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
Remains of teen missing in 2018 Montecito mudslide found, mother says
Show More
Mar Vista suspect holding elderly woman at knifepoint killed by police
LAUSD touts COVID guidelines ahead of August 16 return to campuses
CHP responded to 171 rain-related accidents in LA
Marine's mysterious death in Bahrain prompts family to demand answers
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
More TOP STORIES News