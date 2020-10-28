Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dr. Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal

By Ali Gorman, R.N.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, one of the top experts on the coronavirus task force, says it might be well into next year, even 2022, before things get back to normal.

Fauci made the comments while speaking to students and staff virtually at the University of Melbourne in Australia where they're reopening after a four-month lockdown.

But while they have flattened the curve there, Doctor Fauci says here in the US, our numbers are going in the wrong direction.

SEE ALSO: Hospitals, frontline workers buckling again as COVID-19 cases surge across the country
EMBED More News Videos

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most cases we in major metropolises like New York City. Now, rural states are feeling the strain.



He says if we have a vaccine and a significant number of people get vaccinated, we could see things slowly get back to normal in the spring or even into the following the year.

But it also depends on what you consider normal.

"If normal means you can get people into the theater without worrying about what we call congregate settings, superspreaders, if you could get restaurants to open at full capacity, sporting events with spectators, then I think that is going to be well into 2021 and perhaps beyond," Fauci said.

On Tuesday, there were 73,240 new COVID-19 cases identified in the U.S., according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The latest daily tally is nearly 6,500 more than the previous day.

SEE ALSO: Dow drops 900+ points as global COVID-19 cases rise, areas order new lockdowns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckcoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
Dow drops 900+ points as global COVID-19 cases rise
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
Tustin AT&T call center closes after COVID outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
'This is what voter suppression looks like': Huntington Park officials
Pro scooter rider defies gravity in Long Beach
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Video shows bicyclist hit by driver during Dodgers celebration
Teen organizes awareness challenge for pregnant woman killed by DUI suspect in OC
Show More
LAPD chief decries chaotic street celebrations after World Series
Latinos hit hard by COVID because many are essential workers, experts say
All evacuation orders lifted for 14,334-acre Blue Ridge Fire
Country music firebrand known for string of hits dies at 81
LA debuts program to send unarmed team to mental health incidents
More TOP STORIES News