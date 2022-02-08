Health & Fitness

LA County to keep COVID-19 mask mandates in place as state prepares to lift mask requirements

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California is lifting its indoor masking requirements in public settings. All this comes as COVID-19 cases are dropping dramatically.

The last time we heard the statewide indoor masking requirement was ending for the vaccinated, was back on June 15, 2021 -- a day billed as "The Great Reopening."

But then the Delta and omicron variants came in full force, prompting state officials to reinstate the mask mandate in December 2021.

With California's case rates rapidly falling, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted."

School children, those that are unvaccinated, and those in high risk areas such as public transit and nursing facilities, will still be required to wear masks.

"Remember, the school districts are following the CDC guidelines. The CDC guidelines have not lifted those mask mandates yet," said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, Mend Urgent Care CEO. "And also the school districts are following the local county jurisdiction recommendations."

Last week, L.A. County's health officials said they intend to keep their indoor mask mandate in place beyond the state deadline until hospitalizations have dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, and case counts drop to 50 new cases per 100,000.

"This is not the right time to stop wearing our masks when around others indoors, and in outdoor crowded settings," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.



California is also lifting a mandate in which people were required to produce a negative coronavirus test before visiting hospitals and nursing homes.

And while the state is loosening vaccine and test requirements for larger indoor and outdoor mega events, these increased thresholds will come after Sunday's Super Bowl LVI, which will draw as many as 100,000 football fans to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Anyone attending the Super Bowl will have to follow county, and SoFi Stadium guidelines. As for Super Bowl parties, the recommendation is still outdoors is better than indoors, and fewer people are better than more.

Health officials say they want to keep case counts going in the right direction.
