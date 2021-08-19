SoCal nurse, who devoted countless hours to saving COVID patients' lives, dies from virus

The video above is from a previous report.
Peterson, who worked at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles, contracted COVID while visiting Guatemala in July.
Coincidently around the same time in Los Angeles, the virus was sweeping through her family. Her husband Austin says he and their teenage son along with her parents all got COVID around the same time that month.
They recovered, but she did not.
After weeks in critical condition in a Guatemala hospital, she was transported to a hospital in Houston.
As friends and loved ones prayed for her recovery, they were also trying to get her transported to L.A., so they could be by her side as she fought for her life.
They had also set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses, which were piling up.
Peterson's close friend and fellow nurse Lisa Burrell reached out to Eyewitness News on Wednesday night, sharing the heartbreaking news that her dear friend had died in Houston. She said Peterson "was not able to turn the corner to recovery and she slipped out of this world."
