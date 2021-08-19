Health & Fitness

SoCal nurse, who devoted countless hours to saving COVID patients' lives, dies from virus

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal nurse saving lives of COVID patients now fighting virus herself

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Registered nurse Maria Peterson, who devoted countless hours to helping COVID victims in SoCal fight for their lives, has died after a difficult battle with the virus.

The video above is from a previous report.

Peterson, who worked at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles, contracted COVID while visiting Guatemala in July.

Coincidently around the same time in Los Angeles, the virus was sweeping through her family. Her husband Austin says he and their teenage son along with her parents all got COVID around the same time that month.

They recovered, but she did not.

After weeks in critical condition in a Guatemala hospital, she was transported to a hospital in Houston.

As friends and loved ones prayed for her recovery, they were also trying to get her transported to L.A., so they could be by her side as she fought for her life.

They had also set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses, which were piling up.

Peterson's close friend and fellow nurse Lisa Burrell reached out to Eyewitness News on Wednesday night, sharing the heartbreaking news that her dear friend had died in Houston. She said Peterson "was not able to turn the corner to recovery and she slipped out of this world."

MORE | What we know about the delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains what we know and don't know about the threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Culver City school district issues COVID vaccine mandate for students
Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
US to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
Fullerton police: Is this your bag of meth?
Show More
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
Free program helps those with Parkinson's disease stay in shape
Facebook wants you to hold your next meeting in VR
Trevor Bauer to invoke the Fifth in restraining order case
More TOP STORIES News