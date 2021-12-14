Health & Fitness

Pills to treat COVID-19 could be authorized by end of the year, Pfizer says

EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer touts success of pills to treat COVID-19

A new COVID-19 treatment could potentially be authorized by the end of the year, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Bourla said the company is submitting data to the FDA on its COVID-19 pills, which likely also work against the omicron variant.

Pfizer's own research found that its pills reduce the risk of a COVID-19 patient being hospitalized or dying by 89 percent. To be most effective, the pills must be taken within three days of the patient being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"It is a game changer," Bourla said, referring to the Pfizer pills. "But at the same time, I want to emphasize that no one should use the existence of the pill as an excuse to avoid vaccination."

SEE ALSO: Pfizer allows broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill

The pills have had an 88 percent success rate when taken within five days of a high-risk, unvaccinated patient being diagnosed with the virus.

The FDA still has not made an authorization decision on the first set of COVID-19 treatment pills, which Merck submitted months ago. An FDA panel did vote 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

Merck's pills are already authorized for use in the United Kingdom.

It's unclear when or if Merck or Pfizer's oral treatments could be available to the general public in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdadrug treatmentcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News