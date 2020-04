Carson to start offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents

EMBED >More News Videos Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Carson will start providing free COVID-19 testing to all its residents starting Monday, the first such city in Southern California to do so, officials said.The expanded testing will be available to all Carson residents, even if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms, and others in neighboring communities.Residents must first register online and receive an appointment. Residents can register here Those who book an appointment will be given a confirmation number that must be presented at the site, along with ID or a utility bill confirming the individual's residence.The testing site will be drive-up, but pedestrians can also get tested as long as they have an appointment. Test results will be available in 24 to 36 hours, officials said.The testing site will be located at the Carson Community Center. Mayor Albert Robles and the city council will dedicate the opening of the testing site at 10 a.m.Carson partnered with the L.A.-based nonprofit organization USHealthFairs.org to provide testing approved by the Food and Drug Administration.Recent data shows the virus is impacting communities of color at disproportionate rates. Carson's population is approximately 25% African American and 40% Latino.According to a city press release, Carson has 199 positive tests as of April 23, one of the highest numbers among cities in L.A. County.