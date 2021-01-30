Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.," the BBB said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The BBB said scammers could use real cards to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The bureau warns it's only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

The BBB said a safer option is to share a photo of the vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead.
