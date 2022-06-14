Health & Fitness

Need for COVID-19 vaccines create dilemma for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome patients

By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 vaccines create dilemma for fibromyalgia, other patients

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What if you had a condition where medications and vaccines have the potential to trigger long periods of debilitation? The need for COVID-19 vaccines has created quite a dilemma for these patients.

Fibromyalgia often makes 73-year-old Nancy Ries feel invisible.

"People don't believe you because it's nothing you can see or measure," she said.

The chronic disorder, which can cause pain, fatigue and sleep loss makes Nancy think twice about everything, including the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I said 'I have to do this or I'm just going to die,'" she said. "I want to see my grandson grow up."

Nancy did well with her first shot, but the next one caused a long painful episode.

"The second shot was awful," she said. "I was not myself, meaning I didn't feel well for about 10 months."

Doctors couldn't explain why. The lack of answers made her feel even more invisible.

"I think they don't have all the information about people like me."

"Patients with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome represent a vulnerable patient population as it relates to vaccines," said Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann.



A UCLA rheumatologist. Dr. Volkmann says the first two shots are designed to be close together to produce an immune response. But on rare occasions, in someone with an auto-immune or immune system disorder, it can trigger a flare-up.

"We typically find that that second dose that was given three to four weeks later, is the one that really does it in terms of causing more inflammation," Volkmann said. "The boosters seem to be better tolerated because they're spaced out more."

That's what happened to Nancy. She tolerated her booster quite well.

So, knowing the vaccine could cause flare-ups in patients with fibromyalgia, CFS, Lupus, vasculitis, rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions, Dr. Volkmann offers this advice: make sure you sleep and eat well before you get a shot and schedule time to rest afterwards.

"If you do this, I think that you can, you know, easily recover from getting this vaccine and it's far better again than getting the COVID infection," Volkmann said.

Nancy is getting ready to get her second booster.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would do the same thing because we have to be protected," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CHP officer shot during traffic stop in Studio City
2 arrested in shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood
Woman tortured, held against her will at IE home, authorities say
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
$17K reward offered in deadly Camarillo dognapping case
AAA is trying to protect SoCal drivers from catalytic converter thefts
Show More
95,000 tins of baby formula land at LAX to fight U.S. shortage
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Woman crashes stolen ambulance from Sherman Oaks Hospital
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
More TOP STORIES News