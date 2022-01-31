Inglewood clinic provides free COVID-19 vaccines to community members

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Venice Family Clinic provided free COVID-19 vaccines at its clinic site in Inglewood on Saturday.The nonprofit community health center offered doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who still need them.Over the past year, the clinic has administered more than 30,000 vaccinations to its patients and community members from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay.Many recipients come from lower-income neighborhoods who have suffered some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.