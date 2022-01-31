COVID-19 vaccine

Inglewood clinic provides free COVID-19 vaccines to community members

The nonprofit community health center is offering doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who still need them.
EMBED <>More Videos

Inglewood clinic provides free COVID-19 vaccines

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Venice Family Clinic provided free COVID-19 vaccines at its clinic site in Inglewood on Saturday.

The nonprofit community health center offered doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who still need them.

Over the past year, the clinic has administered more than 30,000 vaccinations to its patients and community members from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay.

Many recipients come from lower-income neighborhoods who have suffered some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

RELATED | Booster drive slows, as 85 million eligible Americans are still without their shot

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinglewoodhealthvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccommunitynonprofitcovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID at 70
Pope denounces fake news about COVID, vaccines, urges truth
TOP STORIES
Rams-49ers rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup in Inglewood
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north San Diego County
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
Suspect arrested in violent doorstep robbery, LAPD says
Asian Americans rally in 6 US cities to combat racism, violence
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
Show More
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
Actor Simon Rex sees career lift off with new movie 'Red Rocket'
Rams surprise youth football team with mural and more
Orange County authorities launch initiative targeting cybercrime
More TOP STORIES News