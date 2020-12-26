SoCal companies providing innovative cleaning options to fight COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Whether it's a cleaning crew or a robot disinfecting surfaces, cleaning services are in high demand now more than ever.
Companies like Irvine-based Clean Care Services say that since the onset of COVID-19 their employees are working seven days a week to disinfect workplaces.
And the routine now for cleaning is far more thorough than ever before - from doorknobs to light switches to fogging entire rooms with disinfectant.
And Gardena-based Motivo is using its expertise in engineering and artificial intelligence to design sanitizing robots.
The company's SAEMS - Sanitizing Autonomous Electric Mobile Sprayer - was built to sanitize a 737 jet in minutes.
It disinfects not just visible surfaces, but gets under them and into cracks. It can be used in a variety of environments from classrooms to commercial flights.
For more on how companies are keeping clean amid COVID-19, watch the video above.
