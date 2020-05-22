Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkcraft beerbeerlocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News