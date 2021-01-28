Health & Fitness

Cedars-Sinai offers program to treat lingering effects from COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cedars Sinai Medical Center has a new COVID-19 Recovery Program to help people deal with lingering symptoms from the virus.

Doctors have seen many patients who initially had a very mild illness -- but then later experience long-term effects from the coronavirus.

Some of those persistent symptoms can include shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, prolonged loss of taste or smell, brain fog, anxiety and depression.

What is a COVID-19 long hauler?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Michael Daignault with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center says he is seeing patients who continue to struggle with organ inflammation and other long-term effects from COVID-19, known as "long haulers."



The program includes an in-person evaluation with a specialist.

Patients must be referred by a doctor.

Information on how to make an appointment and other details available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirushospitalcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Smash-and-grab burglars hit El Cajon jewelry store - video
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
Leslie Lopez gets surprise visitor in adorable news blooper
SoCal storm: More than 8K San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Show More
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim tests positive for COVID
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in South LA
1st full moon of 2021 to rise Thursday night
More TOP STORIES News