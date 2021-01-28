Cedars-Sinai offers program to treat lingering effects from COVID-19

Doctors have seen many patients who initially had a very mild illness -- but then later experience long-term effects from the coronavirus.
Some of those persistent symptoms can include shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, prolonged loss of taste or smell, brain fog, anxiety and depression.
What is a COVID-19 long hauler?
The program includes an in-person evaluation with a specialist.
Patients must be referred by a doctor.
Information on how to make an appointment and other details available here.