Sen. Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID vaccine, negative test for US air travel

WASHINGTON -- Senator Dianne Feinstein is taking a bold step against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming holidays.

On Wednesday, she introduced a bill that would require all passengers on U.S. domestic flights to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or show proof they have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The bill would also require the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to make recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine use in health care settings and among health care personnel in other settings.

In her tweet, Feinstein said "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases".



