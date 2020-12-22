Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA debuts neighborhood map detailing COVID-19 cases, deaths as positivity rate skyrockets

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A map detailing COVID-19 cases and deaths across Los Angeles' 139 neighborhoods was activated Monday as the city's positivity rate reached its highest point during the pandemic.

"This is the first interactive layout of recent case and mortality trends across our city, so you can find out what's happening in your neighborhood with even greater precision,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said in his coronavirus briefing Monday.

The map's latest data shows new cases per 100,000 residents in each neighborhood between Dec. 12 and Friday. During that time, the city recorded 37,806 new infections and 207 deaths.

RELATED: LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge' as hospitals remain stretched to limits
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County health director says the latest spike is creating a health care crisis, adding that the current surge is tied to too many Southern Californians traveling and attending holiday gatherings.



"It makes it easier than ever for residents to be able to track the virus and to make testing appointments as well,'' Garcetti said. Los Angeles has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity to 46,000 per day at its sites, he said.

The COVID-19 Neighborhood Map can be viewed at coronavirus.lacity.org/map.

Garcetti also called on Angelenos to "do the right thing'' and stay home during the holidays to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases. Recent positivity rates at Los Angeles testing sites is 20.58%, he said.


"Our public health officials know how we got here, and they're drawing a straight line between what's happening today and what happened over Thanksgiving,'' Garcetti said.

WATCH: Mayor Garcetti delivers emotional plea to Angelenos to stay home amid COVID-19 surge
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti again urged residents to stay home as much as possible. During his coronavirus briefing, he warned hospitals are at risk of "going under."



Your choices will save lives or they will lead to more deaths.''

Garcetti said he has concerns about news that over 1 million airplane passengers recently traveled through airport checkpoints for the first time in 2020.
Garcetti issued a stark warning to those planning on spending the holidays with people outside their households.


"If you gather for the holidays, our hospitals will be overrun,'' Garcetti said. "This is not a good sign and it's a recipe for a Christmas and New Year's surge.''

Garcetti also warned the public if hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients, people who seek treatment for heart attacks or other non coronavirus-related medical emergencies may not get medical help when they need it most.

"None of us are exempt from these realities. I know that every single one of us needs to step forward and do what's right to save lives,'' said Garcetti, who is quarantining after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus last week.

Garcetti added that he is not opposed to ordering more businesses to close amid the surge in cases, but the bulk of the virus' spread is happening within households.

"There's not a lot more to close, grocery stores have to stay open, there's going to be some essential businesses that will stay open and most of its spread is now happening in households,'' Garcetti said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
67 arrested, 4 shot during underground parties in LA area
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
LAUSD to offer free COVID testing to students, employees
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
Passenger on flight to LAX died of COVID, respiratory failure
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
67 arrested, 4 shot during underground parties in LA area
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Sheriff details circumstances behind Jurupa Valley man's in-custody death
Show More
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK
NoHo fire destroys 2 buildings, leads to power outage
'Christmas star' spotted over LA as Jupiter, Saturn align - Video
More TOP STORIES News