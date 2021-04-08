COVID safety measures you need to know about at Dodger Stadium

Once fans are inside the stadium, they'll see plenty of hand sanitizer dispensers - especially next to elevators and restrooms.
There's only one way in and out of the restrooms. Plus, some stalls and hand sinks have been closed to help space people out.
Five new elevators have been added and some escalators to help fans move around more easily throughout the stadium.
Elevators are limited to four people at a time.
Fans will sit in their designated pod area and empty chairs that are zip tied will space out the next party over.
For food and beverages, fans will have to order through an app and pay with a card. Fans can pick up their items in designated areas on their ticketing level.
According to stadium officials, fans will be able to remove their masks in their designated pod area to eat.
Officials also said fans should keep an eye on regulations as they may change.
Click here for a full list of the safety measures and more.
Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric