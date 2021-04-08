COVID safety measures you need to know about at Dodger Stadium

Here is the list of safety measures Dodger Stadium is taking to keep fans safe.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID safety measures you need to know about at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium is welcoming fans this season with extra safety measures starting at the entrance. People will be greeted with floor markers to help with social distancing.

Once fans are inside the stadium, they'll see plenty of hand sanitizer dispensers - especially next to elevators and restrooms.

There's only one way in and out of the restrooms. Plus, some stalls and hand sinks have been closed to help space people out.

EMBED More News Videos

The Dodgers Blue Hiking Crew, an unofficial group of Dodger fans and avid hikers, are looking forward to hiking as a big group on L.A. trails when permitted.



Five new elevators have been added and some escalators to help fans move around more easily throughout the stadium.

Elevators are limited to four people at a time.

Fans will sit in their designated pod area and empty chairs that are zip tied will space out the next party over.

For food and beverages, fans will have to order through an app and pay with a card. Fans can pick up their items in designated areas on their ticketing level.

According to stadium officials, fans will be able to remove their masks in their designated pod area to eat.

Officials also said fans should keep an eye on regulations as they may change.

Click here for a full list of the safety measures and more.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistmlbbaseballin the communitylos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Trooper shot going after deadly Texas workplace shooting suspect
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Show More
Man berates Asian American woman at busy OC park, bystanders fail to step in
US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base
USC researchers seek most effective way to test students for COVID
When will CA actually lift its mask mandate? Experts weigh in
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
More TOP STORIES News