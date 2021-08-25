Education

About 3,000 LAUSD students test positive for COVID-19 amid return to school

3K LAUSD students test positive for COVID amid return to school

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About 3,000 Los Angeles Unified School District students had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 as they returned to school last week.

In addition, 3,500 others had to go into quarantine for being in close contact with those who tested positive. The LAUSD has about 600,000 students in total.

These figures come as the district launches mobile vaccination clinics at middle and high schools to vaccinate any eligible students and employees against COVID-19.

Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly says mobile vaccination teams will visit every campus to deliver first and second doses starting Aug. 30. Students age 12 and older are eligible.

Appointments can be made through the LAUSD's Daily Pass app. To make an appointment, or for information on when a vaccine team will visit a particular school, click here or call (213) 328-3958.

LAUSD students returned to classrooms Monday, but some were met with long lines due to an extended process of verifying required COVID-19 tests.



"They help reduce the chances of getting considerably sick and dying from the virus," Reilly said. "We can and will protect our school communities by continuing to vaccinate employees and every eligible student."

Reilly said students age 12 to 15 must bring an adult with them when they receive the vaccine, while students 16 and older may bring an adult with them or bring a signed consent form.

The school-based vaccine program is one of several strategies the LAUSD has implemented as in-person learning has resumed amid a surge in COVID-19 countywide, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The district also employs daily health checks for everyone going onto campuses; masking; comprehensive COVID testing, contact tracing and isolation of cases; making hand sanitizer available; increased sanitization and cleaning of schools; upgraded ventilation; and a vaccine requirement for all LA Unified employees.

The district requires weekly COVID testing for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.



City News Service contributed to this report.
