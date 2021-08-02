With delta variant fueling COVID surge, concern growing for children not yet eligible for vaccine

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids now account for more than a fifth of new cases. A year ago, it was only around 3%.
"Some of them need breathing tubes, and some of them, even just putting the breathing tubes in is not enough," said Dr. Trey Dunbar, President, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Louisiana.
In states like Florida, which recorded its highest single day increase in new cases over the weekend, more young people are getting vaccinated.
"COVID is really heating up and I think it's really important that my kids get vaccinated," said parent Charles Petraske.
With the pace of vaccinations slowing significantly, Los Angeles County is trying to make it easier for more people to get the shot.
All five county-run vaccination sites, including at the Commerce Senior Center, will now be open on Sundays when they have traditionally been closed.
The Pfizer shot is currently the only U.S. vaccine authorized for children 12 years and up. Moderna expects the Food and Drug Administration to rule soon on its application for children in the same age group.
Moderna said last week that it expects to have enough data to apply for FDA authorization for younger children by late this year or early 2022. Pfizer has said it expects to apply in September for children ages 5 through 11.
Children who can't yet get vaccinated are still vulnerable to COVID-19, experts warn
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer of the Louisiana Department of Health, urges families to vaccinate all eligible children. He said the argument that they rarely get severely ill from COVID-19 is becoming outdated.
"As an absolute number, we are seeing younger individuals and kids get sicker in higher numbers and get more severe numbers with delta than they have before," he said.
Young people themselves have been wrestling with misinformation and vaccine hesitancy among parents and peers.
Angelica Granados, 16, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, finally got permission from her mother to take a COVID-19 vaccine last month. She worried about a potential allergic reaction.
"I've always wanted to take it," Granados said, describing the shot as a choice between going "back to normal living" or risking infection.
Her mother, Erica Gonzales, stood by as she got the injection and waited with her during an extended 30-minute observation period.
"I didn't want her to take it, but I mean, that's her choice. It's her body. She knows it best," Gonzales said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.