COVID-19 vaccine

LA County defends COVID vaccine mandate amid sheriff's deputies' legal challenge

The union for L.A. County sheriff's deputies says the board "lacks legal authority" to suspend or fire them for noncompliance.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County defends COVID vaccine mandate amid deputies' legal challenge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County on Tuesday defended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in the wake of a petition filed by the union representing Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, which asks a judge to declare that the Board of Supervisors lacks legal authority to suspend or fire deputies for noncompliance.

While declining to comment on the court action, a representative for the county said extensive steps have been taken during the pandemic "to keep the public and employees safe and the vaccination policy is an essential public health measure intended to protect employees and the public we serve.''

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs brought the petition Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, also seeking an award of attorneys' fees and costs.

On Aug. 4, the Board of Supervisors established a mandatory vaccination policy requiring all county employees, including those employed by the sheriff's department, to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The board maintains it has the legal authority to subject those failing to comply to disciplinary action, including being fired.

But according to the union's suit, that disciplinary power rests exclusively with the sheriff -- and the current holder of that office, Alex Villanueva, has said he will not enforce the county's vaccination policy due to the adverse impact on his ability to ensure public safety.

"Thus, the parties are in fundamental disagreement as to whether the county, acting through its Board of Supervisors, may impose disciplinary action on department employees,'' the suit states.

"It is imperative for ALADS and its represented employees to obtain the instant declaratory relief so that such represented employees may govern their conduct accordingly.''

MORE | 113 LAFD firefighters put on unpaid leave due to vaccination mandate
EMBED More News Videos

A USC student who traveled to the East Coast for the Thanksgiving holiday was confirmed today as Los Angeles County's second known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19coronavirus testinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentevents
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News