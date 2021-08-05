COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID for up to 6 months, company says

Data collected prior to delta variant's emergence in US
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective for up to 6 months

Moderna reported Thursday morning that its COVID vaccine remained 93% effective against symptomatic illness after six months.

The pharmaceutical company said the data collection for this update was completed before the delta variant emerged in the United States.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant," said Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

Moderna booster candidates demonstrated robust antibody responses to COVID-19 variants of concern, including delta, the company said.

Bancel said Moderna is working toward developing a single-dose annual booster that provides protection against COVID, flu and RSV for adults.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
US military to mandate COVID vaccines: ABC News sources
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
Child under 12 among new COVID deaths reported in LA County
Offspring drummer dropped from tour for not getting vaccinated
TOP STORIES
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
Corona shooting suspect blames voices in his head
Dixie Fire engulfs NorCal town, leveling businesses
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Hemet area, USGS says
LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces
Man steals truck after getting out of Glendale jail, police say
Driver kills 91-year-old woman in South LA, flees scene
Show More
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
Child under 12 among new COVID deaths reported in LA County
SoCal congressman introduces legislation for 4-day workweek
Mexico sues U.S. gunmakers, blaming them for bloodshed
Man arrested for planting Molotov cocktails at Metro station
More TOP STORIES News