Cars line up at COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors in Lake Elsinore

President-elect Joe Biden will use the Defense Production Act to expand the production of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination supplies as part of a wide-ranging plan to deliver on his pledge to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days.

LAKE ELSINORE (KABC) -- In Lake Elsinore, people were out as early as 2 a.m. in line so that they could get their vaccine near Diamond Stadium.Earlier this week, Riverside County COVID-19 vaccine available to its senior population by appointment only. But within three hours of doing so, all 5,600 appointments were taken. The county has transitioned several of its COVID-19 testing sites into vaccine clinics.The vaccines are free but people must register ahead of time, have an appointment and show proof of age like a driver's license.On Saturday morning, many said they did not have an appointment."When I went online, there was no mention of appointment, and there's one person back there that had an appointment, but there was no mention on the site I was on about appointments," said Chris Todal."I'm diabetic. I just took my insulin shot. I've had two open-heart surgeries. I don't know about an appointment. Nobody ever said anything about an appointment," said James Kennedy."I must have called 20 different phone numbers from the state of California Health Department and they gave us these numbers in Riverside, but nobody ever answers the phone," said Jay Adams.Just getting a shot has been a process with some people unable to access appointments due to overwhelming demand on the county's website.On Friday, Riverside County released 11,000 additional appointments, but within two hours all of those appointments were taken.For those still looking for a vaccine, Riverside County says they currently have no more available but as they get more vaccines, they will make more clinics available.For many of the seniors who said they did not have access to the internet or email, the county says they can call 2-1-1 or the Department of Aging for more information.