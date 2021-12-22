38-year-old father of 3 fatally shot while confronting burglary suspect in Covina, family says

Father of 3 fatally shot while confronting burglary suspect in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father of three was shot and killed after confronting a burglary suspect in Covina, according to family members. A search is now underway for the shooter.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday after two residents spotted a man possibly burglarizing a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Charter, according to the Covina Police Department.

The suspect ran away but the residents later located him in the 1800 E. Covina Boulevard and confronted him. That's when police say the suspect opened fire, killing one of them before running away.

Police have not officially identified the victim, but family members tell Eyewitness News Joey Casias, 38, was the man killed.

Family members say Casias was a UPS employee of 19 years and described him as a devoted father and great neighbor. The heartbroken family says they had plans to visit Disneyland and were preparing for the holidays.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Casias family.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

