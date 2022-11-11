3rd suspect in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting surrenders at US - Mexico border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border.

COVINA, Calif. (CNS) -- The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday.

Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, between Lark Ellen Avenue and Azusa Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who responded to the scene found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitz of Covina dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Vladimir Umana, 33, of West Covina.

Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney's Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.

Sheriff's officials said Saturday the pair had surrendered to authorities, after investigators coordinated with their attorneys.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.