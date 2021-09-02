2 killed, man in custody after stabbing at Covina mobile home park

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, man in custody after stabbing in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Covina Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Covina police said the stabbing happened in the 700 block of N. Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., and a homicide investigation is underway.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed police investigating at a mobile home park.

The suspect has only been identified as a 33-year-old man, and further details regarding the victims were not immediately available.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
covinalos angeles countystabbing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Indecent exposure charges filed in controversial Wi Spa incident
2 people shot in South LA, school on lockdown
At least 60 dead in 8 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Effort underway to rescue girl's national soccer team from Afghanistan
These sleeping habits could increase your risk for Alzheimer's disease
19 students test positive for COVID at elementary school in Anaheim
New research on 'micro-clots' could be key to preventing COVID deaths
Show More
CA bill would let bicyclists yield at stop signs
100-year-old OC Holocaust survivor competes in national spelling bee
Judge's order to house sexual predator in Littlerock prompts outrage
LASD deputies save little girl after near-drowning in Carson
5,207 COVID cases found among LA County K-12 students in past 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News