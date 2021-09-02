2 killed, man in custody after stabbing at Covina mobile home park

Covina police said the stabbing happened in the 700 block of N. Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., and a homicide investigation is underway.
Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed police investigating at a mobile home park.
The suspect has only been identified as a 33-year-old man, and further details regarding the victims were not immediately available.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
