Covina crash: 2 injured after Metrolink train, vehicle collide

COVINA, Calif. (CNS) -- A collision involving a Metrolink train and a car in Covina Friday left two people injured.

Paramedics were sent to North Barranca Avenue and East Front Street about 10:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was injured in the car and another person was injured on the train, according to the fire department and Metrolink. Both were taken for hospital treatment, the fire department reported, but there was no immediate information on their conditions.

Train Number 308 on the San Bernardino line had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, and the collision occurred between the Covina Station and the Pomona North Station, according to Metrolink.

Train 308 was returned to the Covina Station, and accommodations were made for alternate transportation for the passengers, according to Metrolink.

The track was closed while an investigation was conducted.