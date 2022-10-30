2 killed, 2 wounded when gunman opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large

A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead, and two others wounded, authorities said.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooter opened fire early Sunday morning at a Halloween party at a home in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene; three others were transported to a hospital, where one of them died.

The names of the deceased were not immediately made public. The conditions of the two survivors were unknown.

"Homicide investigators are on scene and learned there was a party at a residence," the Sheriff's Department statement said. "One of the party goers produced a firearm, fired at other party goers, and fled the scene."

A description of the suspect was not available.