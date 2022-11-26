LA County sheriff's deputies shoot, wound woman suspected of vandalism in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies shot and wounded a woman suspected of vandalism in Covina on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. in the area of Vincent Avenue and Cypress Street after deputies responded to a vandalism call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Further details were not available, but at one point, deputies opened fire and struck the suspect. The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.