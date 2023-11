Covina is honoring veterans with its annual Field of Valor Veterans Day event. It also raises money for local vets.

More than 2,000 American flags graced the field at Sierra Vista School in Covina on Friday.

The 12th annual Field of Valor is officially Saturday-- on Veterans Day. The field will open at 8 a.m. with a flag procession.

Like many observations across Southern California, the flags honor the sacrifice of those who have served our country.

The event also highlights a problem many veterans face, homelessness, and will raise money for local veterans.