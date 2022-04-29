Child hospitalized after being attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach; search underway for animal

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Child attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A young girl was in the hospital Friday morning after she was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach, prompting a search for the animal.

The incident happened north of the pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. When officers arrived they found the injured child, but it's unclear who she was with at the time of the attack.

The unidentified girl, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There are reports that police shot at the coyote and possibly wounded it as it ran around the beach. Police are now working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to track down and euthanize the coyote involved in the attack.

Residents of the area say coyote sightings are not rare and police say they've recently increased trapping efforts across the city.

Any coyote sightings in the area are asked to be reported by calling 714-960-8811.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countywild animalschild injuredcoyotesanimal attack
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Community leaders urge unity as city marks 30 years since LA riots
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Driver in custody after doing donuts during wild LA chase
LA County COVID cases still high, with yet another variant growing
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Man caught on video beating dog repeatedly for 15 minutes in Duarte
Show More
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
LA to pay $300K to man injured by police during George Floyd protest
1 arrested in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall
Oklahoma passes 6-week abortion ban similar to Texas law
CA AG launches plastic pollution investigation; targets ExxonMobil
More TOP STORIES News