Child hospitalized after being attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach; search underway for animal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A young girl was in the hospital Friday morning after she was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach, prompting a search for the animal.The incident happened north of the pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. When officers arrived they found the injured child, but it's unclear who she was with at the time of the attack.The unidentified girl, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.There are reports that police shot at the coyote and possibly wounded it as it ran around the beach. Police are now working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to track down and euthanize the coyote involved in the attack.Residents of the area say coyote sightings are not rare and police say they've recently increased trapping efforts across the city.Any coyote sightings in the area are asked to be reported by calling 714-960-8811.