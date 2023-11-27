A Southern California teen is being hailed as her family's hero after she saved the life of a toddler who fell into a pool on Thanksgiving.

SoCal teen who learned CPR at school saves toddler who fell into pool on Thanksgiving

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California student is being hailed as her family's hero after she saved the life of a toddler who fell into a pool on Thanksgiving.

The 15-year-old girl used CPR skills that she learned at school to help revive her three-year-old relative after the mishap during a holiday gathering.

The entire incident was captured on home surveillance video.

It happened on Thanksgiving as family members were preparing dinner. Relatives at the Northridge home thought 3-year-old Maxine was inside playing with other kids.

But surveillance video shows the little girl wandering into the backyard and leaning over the side of the pool, and then jumping or falling in.

No one else was outside at the time, but a few minutes later Maxine's uncle walked out to the yard and spotted her face down in the pool. He jumped in, pulled the limp girl from the water and yelled for help.

Several adults came outside but were only able to watch helplessly as efforts were made to revive the girl.

When Madison Atkinson saw what was happening, she knew exactly what to do.

"I saw that he was trying the Heimlich," she recalled. "But I knew in that case you needed CPR because she didn't seem like she was breathing. I told everyone I knew CPR and it calmed everyone down."

"Then they just laid her down on the ground and I started CPR."

The little girl soon revived and her family says she has since recovered.

Madison, a high-school sophomore, is studying sports medicine and says she was certified for CPR at school.

Damian Gilbert says he is very proud of his stepdaughter. She was the only one in the house with CPR training and he finds it remarkable that she was able to take control and save a life.

"I'm literally watching a 15-year-old girl basically bring back our niece, a 3-year-old, to life," Gilbert said. "It was something that I'll remember for the rest of my life."